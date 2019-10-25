Deer diseases in the Heartland won’t affect pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer season is just a few days away and some are already dying.
Should pet owners be worried if their dog comes in contact with a carcass?
It’s never a good thing when your pet gets into a carcass.
“In fact, a couple weeks ago I had one. Not feeling good, stopped eating, shaking all over and were vomiting,” said Loni Patke, veterinarian.
But luckily the deer disease looming over the Heartland, hemorrhagic disease and chronic waste disease, won’t hurt your pet if they digest it.
“This disease is not transferable to dogs, it’s not transferable to humans so it’s not likely to impact the dogs if they were to happen to eat it,” said Matt Bowyer, wildlife regional supervisor.
Bowyer said hemorrhagic disease is common at the end of summer or early fall.
He said it is different every year.
“Sometimes we see more deer impacted than others, like I said this year we have had one confirmed case of it and we have responded to some other deer that have died here in Cape Girardeau County and a few other counties in southeast region,” said Bowyer.
He said even though it won’t affect you or your pets they are reminding hunters to dispose of the deer correctly.
“The goal here is to make sure if you do harvest a deer somewhere and you don’t have anything to do with it then just leave it where you harvest it. Leave the parts that you’re not going to consume right there and be done with it. You can bury it, that does help,” said Bowyer.
Patke said it is best to keep your pets away even if they can’t contract the disease.
“They should probably not get into it and you always worry about things they can get from a dead carcass, one being clostridial infections and botulism being a really severe form of that and then again parasites.”
