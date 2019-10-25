Cloudy, Cool, and Rain

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Sprinkles and/or a light rain shower is possible in the southern half of the Heartland. Today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Rain chances increase late tonight into Saturday as a low-pressure system will bring rain up from south to north. Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday. Estimated totals will be the highest across the eastern half of the Heartland ranging 1-3 inches. With lots of rain falling over a short period of time, there will likely be low lying flooding. Luckily, we will get the rain out of here on Sunday morning leaving a partly cloudy day.
Very cold temps will arrive next week with another system mid week. Hint: It is looking to be a chilly Halloween next Thursday.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.