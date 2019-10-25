City of Cape Girardeau says New Lorimier and Fairmount cemeteries are almost full

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -There are three cemeteries Old Lorimier, New Lorimier, and Fairmount owned by the city.
One of the three is already full, but between the other two there are only 400 spots left. Now, the city wants to buy back spots people have bought.
“We’re getting to the point where we could be full within the next five or six years, said Brock Davis with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation.
He explained why this happening.
“There are spots that people have bought years and years ago that they really don’t need because their family has been buried in another location.”
That’s why Davis said they’re reaching out to families in hopes they’ll sell their unused grave plots to the city.
“We can sell it, re-purpose for someone that might need or use it instead of just a grave spot sitting there empty,” he said.
He said a lot of people don’t realize selling the plots back is an option.
“They’re thinking in their mind, I bought four spots and I only used three of them so there’s one I didn’t use I’m going to just have to eat and go on,” Davis said.
If the graveyards fill to capacity he said the city will have to evaluate new options.
“We meet periodically about cemeteries, so it’s like what are we going to do if we get full? Does the city need to look at purchasing property to open another cemetery,” he said.
Brock Davis said city officials will give you back whatever you paid for it. He recommended calling the city’s Parks and Recreation if you have questions.
