Caruthersville, Mo. police take driver to ground after suspected drugs fall from waistband

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is expected to face formal drug related charges after a traffic stop in Caruthersville, Missouri on Friday, Oct. 25.
Police stopped a red Jeep Cherokee in the 700 block of Tavern Apartments around 12:30 a.m.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he was held pending the filing of formal charges.
After police stopped the vehicle, they asked the driver to get out.
They said at this time, he reached into his waistband and officers attempted to gain control of his hand.
Police said an amount of suspected methamphetamine and a clear glass pipe fell to the ground.
The driver tried to grind the suspected methamphetamine into the ground with his foot.
Police said the driver was taken to the ground and placed in wrist restraints.
Police seized the suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It was later taken to the Caruthersville Police Department.
