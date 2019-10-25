Cape Girardeau police investigating after human remains found on Jefferson Ave.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after human remains were found on Jefferson Avenue.
According to police, they responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Ave. around 1:07 p.m. on Friday, October 25 for a report of a possible body found in an alleyway.
The alley runs north of Good Hope Street.
Police say they found evident human remains obscured from plain sight in dense vegetation near a fence line.
They say the remains appear to be that of an adult man, but due to the advanced state of decomposition, additional testing is required to confirm a positive identification.
According to police, no evident signs of foul play were found at the scene, but it is still being thoroughly investigated.
