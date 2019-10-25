Cape Girardeau fire departments install countdown clocks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a new device to hold Cape Girardeau firefighters accountable when they’re called to an emergency.
A countdown clock was installed in each station. They show first responders how much time is left to get out the door.
According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief, the national standard gives firefighters 60 seconds to leave the station for EMS calls and 80 seconds for fire calls.
He said it gives crews an extra sense of urgency, because seconds matter.
“That’s why we measure things to the seconds and not to the minutes, is that every second that a person is in cardiac arrest or they’re having a stroke and we’re not getting them to palliative care at the hospital, that’s time that they’re losing brain matter and heart muscle," said Hollis.
The clocks also give firefighters feedback on how fast they leave the fire department.
