2 arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in Ky.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Kentucky men are in McCracken County Jail after being stopped by sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 24.
Jushua Wright, 32 of Boaz, Ky., was placed under arrest and charged with no tail lamps, no registration plate, reckless driving, operating on suspended operator’s license, no insurance, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) 1st offense and drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Hammond, 23 of Paducah, Ky., was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Officials said around 11:35 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Old US Highway 60.
During the stop deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both men were placed under arrest and lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.