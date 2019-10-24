14-year-old charged with terroristic threatening after concerning social media messages

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County, Kentucky officials said a 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged after concerning social media messages were sent.
The 14-year-old was charged with second degree terroristic threatening.
Deputies responded to the threats Wednesday evening on Oct. 23 around 8:30 p.m.
They received a report from a concerned parent about social media messages that stated a student made threats about bringing a gun to school.
Officials immediately began to investigate and interview witnesses.
Within hours of getting the report sheriff’s deputies took the student suspect into custody.
The sheriff’s department contacted Graves School officials late last evening after being made aware of the allegation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.