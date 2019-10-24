Williamson County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick wants to alert residents to another phone scam that is working through the area.
The sheriff’s office has taken reports from residents who received phone calls from a man who identified himself as Deputy Anderson or Deputy James. He claimed to be from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
They say the calls all seem to come from the number 1-888-300-9369. Caller ID is spoofed to show a local police department.
The sheriff said this person tells the intended victim that there is an active warrant for their arrest. They provide a fictional case number and then try to pressure them into sending money.
Sheriff Vick wants people to know that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will never handle any warrant or criminal charge in this manner. The Sheriff’s Office will not demand money over the phone.
And as a rule, he said never give out personal information over the phone unless you initiate the call.
