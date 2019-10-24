Walmart partners with Heartland police departments for Drug Take-Back Day

(KFVS) - The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26.
Law enforcement and businesses nationwide will be collecting unwanted, unused or expired medications.
The campaign was created to help people get rid of their medications in an environmental way and to keep prescription drugs from getting into the hands of children, thieves, or those who abuse drugs.
In partnership with law enforcement, Walmart stores in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will be collecting unwanted medications.
Heartland law enforcement will be at the collection sites which will be set up in the parking lots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following store locations:
Southeast Missouri:
- Fredericktown Walmart Supercenter
- Poplar Bluff Walmart Supercenter
Southern Illinois:
- Anna Walmart Supercenter
- Carbondale Walmart Supercenter
- Marion Walmart Supercenter
- Sparta Walmart Supercenter
Walmart said more than 600 of their stores nationwide will be participating in the drug take-back day.
To find other locations taking part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, click here.
