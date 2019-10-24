Tracking a lot of rain by the end of the week

Rain chances will hang in our northwestern counties through the afternoon hours. There will be a big temperature swing from northwest to southeast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s near Farmington, MO to the lower 70s in parts of Kentucky. Temperatures will be cool again tonight. More clouds will move into the area and lows will dip back into the 40s tonight. A lot of clouds expected through the daytime hours on Friday, with a few sprinkles possible. The best rain chances will arrive Friday evening and Friday night into Saturday. The southern half of the Heartland has the best chance for rain Friday evening. All of the Heartland will see rain Friday night and Saturday. Heavy rain possible at times. We dry out on Sunday and Monday. Halloween evening is looking cold!!!