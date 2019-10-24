Slightly Warmer and Calm Morning

A cold front will be moving through the Heartland today. This will increase cloud cover in our northwestern counties in the morning as well as bring light rain showers. Southeastern counties, such as in western Kentucky and Tennessee, will have more sun before clouds may increase there by the evening. Due to the vast difference in cloud cover across the Heartland, temperatures will vary by the afternoon. Northern counties will be in the low to mid 50s while our southern counties will be in the mid-60s to possibly low 70s.