Slightly Warmer and Calm Morning

Warmer temps take over this morning in the 40s and 50s. I would still recommend a jacket if you are heading outside.
A cold front will be moving through the Heartland today. This will increase cloud cover in our northwestern counties in the morning as well as bring light rain showers. Southeastern counties, such as in western Kentucky and Tennessee, will have more sun before clouds may increase there by the evening. Due to the vast difference in cloud cover across the Heartland, temperatures will vary by the afternoon. Northern counties will be in the low to mid 50s while our southern counties will be in the mid-60s to possibly low 70s.
Tonight looks dry, but we will be monitoring small chances of light rain on Friday. Widespread rain looks to move in late Friday night through Saturday night. Heavy rain accumulation form 1-2 inches average is possible during this time with isolated areas receiving more. This may lead to flooding in low-lying areas.
We will remain dry on Sunday but tracking very cold temps next week.
-Lisa
