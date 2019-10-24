Sikeston welding teacher, school surprised with $100,000 award

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston schools honored a special teacher on Thursday morning, Oct. 24.
Bent Trankler is a welding teacher at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.
He was surprised with some big news on Thursday.
Trankler was the sole winner in Missouri of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
He and his school won $100,000 as one of three first-place winners of the 2019 prize.
A rolling toolbox served as the trophy for Trankler.
That, along with a large check were presented by a representative of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
The prize recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.
Program officials said the school will get $70,000 to support the winning skilled trades program, and the winning teacher will receive $30,000 to use as they wish.
The pool of teachers applying for the prize started at 750 from 49 states.
It was whittled down to 50 teachers in the semifinals.
Finally after three rounds of judging 18 teachers were surprised with the good news.
Program officials said more than $1 million in prizes will be awarded.
