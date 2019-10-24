2 seriously injured in head on crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | October 24, 2019 at 4:13 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:13 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman have serious injuries after a crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:35 p.m. on MO 53 at Holcomb.

Legend D. Horton, 19 of Kennett, Mo., was heading south in a 2019 Toyota.

At the same time Jacklin Odom, 42 of Holcomb, was driving north in a 2001 Toyota Sienna.

The crash happened when Horton crossed the center line of the road and hit Odom’s vehicle head on.

Horton was taken to a trauma center and Odom was taken to an area hospital.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

