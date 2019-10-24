Rani the Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo is expecting

Asian elephant Rani. (Photo: Katie Pilgrim-Kloppe/Saint Louis Zoo) (Source: Katie Pilgrim-Kloppe/Saint Louis Zoo)
October 24, 2019 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 11:30 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The popular elephants exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo will grow by one next year.

The zoo said Thursday that Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant, is pregnant and due to give birth next summer. The zoo's bull elephant, 26-year-old Raja, is the father.

We are excited to announce that 23-year-old Asian elephant Rani is pregnant and due to give birth in summer 2020. An...

Posted by Saint Louis Zoo on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Raja is among the most popular animals at the zoo. He was the first Asian elephant born there, in 1992. The calf will be his fifth offspring.

The zoo says elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months. A newborn calf weighs up to 350 pounds. So far, the gender of the calf is unknown.