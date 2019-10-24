Mo. farmer accused of killing 2 brothers waives right to formal hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri farmer accused of killing two brothers who disappeared in July appeared in court.
Garland Nelson, 25, waived his rights to a formal hearing on Thursday, October 24.
He will appear in front of a judge in November. From there, a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence for the case to move on to trial.
Nelson is in jail without bond.
He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and more.
Detectives say human remains were found on Nelson’s farm, but haven’t been publicly identified.
