Mo. farmer accused of killing 2 brothers waives right to formal hearing

Missouri farmer charged with the murder of two men
By Amber Ruch | October 24, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 5:10 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri farmer accused of killing two brothers who disappeared in July appeared in court.

Garland Nelson, 25, waived his rights to a formal hearing on Thursday, October 24.

He will appear in front of a judge in November. From there, a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence for the case to move on to trial.

Nelson is in jail without bond.

He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and more.

Detectives say human remains were found on Nelson’s farm, but haven’t been publicly identified.

