Missouri State Highway Patrol launches new safety program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol released a new safety program titled, “If I Could Just Go Back,” on Oct. 24, 2019.
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the program, which includes a video, is aimed at teenage and adult drivers.
Each troop has public information officers, who are available to present the program and video, to schools, civic organizations, and churches. This is free of cost.
The new traffic safety program is appropriate for those 14 years of age and older.
The video was created by Patrol’s Public Information & Education Division and MultiMedia Unit.
In 15-minutes, the video shows photographs, music, and testimonials from victims and family members.
“If I Could Just Go Back,” focuses on risky behaviors behind the wheel. Behaviors such as: drinking and driving, failure to use seat belts, inattentive driving, texting, and speeding.
“You can’t go back. Traffic crashes cannot be undone," said Colonel Olson. “However, they can be prevented. Every driver on the road has the ability to help us reduce traffic crashes by paying attention, driving sober, obeying all traffic laws, and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle uses a seat belt.”
The video is a collaborative effort among the Missouri State Highway Patrol, State Farm, Evergy, Farm Bureau, Operation Lifesaver, and Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc.
It was also sponsored by the family and friends of the late Mr. Dave Mudd, Missouri Electric Cooperatives, and The Builders’ Association.
“This poignant video puts into perspective the importance of being an attentive, sober driver,” said Colonel Olson. "When someone dies in a traffic crash, their family and their community are forever changed. I sincerely appreciate the organizations and individuals whose donations made this project possible. This video provides an important safety message: Make good choices every time you’re behind the wheel, so you never have to say, “If I Could Just Go Back.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.