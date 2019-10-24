Man wanted out of Fla. arrested in Ky. after short chase

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted out of Florida was caught in a Walmart parking lot in Benton, Kentucky on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Richard A. Holsendorff is charged with being a fugitive from justice and fleeing/evading police on foot. Additional charges are pending.
Holsendorff is wanted out of Florida for a probation/parole violation for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to Marshall County jail.
Deputies said Sgt. Treadway went to Walmart to help other officers with a warrant.
Officers saw Holsendorff exit the store and walk toward the garden center.
When Sgt. Treadway spoke to Holsendorff, he ran on foot through the parking lot.
Deputies said officials from the sheriff’s office began to set up a perimeter.
Holsendorff saw officials about 150 yards in front of him and changed direction, cutting thru a field.
Officials said Sgt. Curtner and Det. Cash followed Holsendorff while Sgt. Treadway, Deputy Greenfield and Probation/Parole officers ran ahead again.
Holsendorff was finally captured in a field behind Dairy Queen.
