Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in Paducah and the county.
Juan Diego Herrera, 27, was charged with burglary, assault and four counts of robbery.
On Saturday afternoon, October 19, police say they were called to Kroger on Park Avenue for a report of two men fighting over a gun. When they arrived on scene, police say the men were gone but they did talk to an eyewitness at the scene.
About 30 minutes later, police say they were sent to an area hospital to talk to a stabbing victim, who told officers a man tried to rob him in the parking lot of Kroger on Park Ave.
The victim told police he had been at another store and noticed a man behind him in line. He said he went to Kroger and the man got into the passenger side of his car and demanded money.
Police say the man stabbed the victim with something, and the victim managed to push him out of the car.
Through the eyewitness account and the victim’s statement, police say they identified Juan Herrera as the robber. They said further investigation linked him to two robberies in Paducah on Oct. 4.
According to police, the first robbery was at 8 p.m. on Oct. 4. A man told police he was home alone on North 31st Street when someone knocked on the door. When he opened the door, the victim said a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim gave the robber his wallet, which contained all the earnings from a paycheck he had just cashed.
About 40 minutes later, police say they were called to El Sazon on Jackson Street.
They say an employee told them a man entered the back of the restaurant, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The employee ran to the front of the restaurant and the robber fled.
Police say the descriptions of the robbers in the two incidents matched.
On Monday, Paducah police and detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office compared investigations. They were able to determine that Herrera had also committed a burglary and robbery at a home in the county on Oct. 15.
In that incident, deputies say a man told them he was asleep when he heard someone enter his apartment. He said the man came into his bedroom, pointed a pistol at his head and demanded money. He said he gave the man his wallet and the robber ran away.
Herrera was arrested by Paducah police early on Thursday morning on multiple warrants including first-degree robbery and second-degree assault; two counts of first-degree robbery; and on a sheriff’s department warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
During an interview, police say Herrera admitted to the multiple robberies and the burglary. Additionally, they said evidence was found in his home that linked him to the robberies.
In addition to the warrants, he was charged with the El Sazon and the North 31st Street robberies and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
