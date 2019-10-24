Local Man wins Individual Good Neighbor Award

When asked what makes a good neighbor and what it means to him, Mayberry said, “A good example is land conservation organization Green Earth. Their mission is to preserve natural areas in the community for the use of members. A lot of the properties that we know had been farmland that may have been areas that had dumping going on. We have gone in and cleaned up and tried to return them to their natural condition the best we can. We want native plants to be growing in their native soils. With about 220 acres amongst the six different preserves all together, it’s a lot to take care of.”