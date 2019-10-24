Local Man wins Individual Good Neighbor Award

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Kenneth Mayberry won the Individual Good Neighbor Award for is contribution to the preservation of natural areas in Carbondale, Il.
Mayberry is a board member of Green Earth. Green Earth is a non-profit that owns and maintains nature preserves in Carbondale. They use their properties to enhance Carbondale neighborhoods by providing green spaces and trails.
Mayberry is knowledgeable about plants and an amazingly hard worker. He assists and supervises volunteer work crews during the monthly workdays at Green Earth properties and has been doing so for many years.
He was a lab technical assistant in pathology at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for just over 18 years. In his free time, he has volunteered countless hours of physical work to maintain Green Earth trails.
Before the summer of 2018, Mayberry helped fight invasive species.
Since retiring a year ago, he has been working on Green Earth nature preserves nearly every day, as long as the weather allows.
The ‘Good Neighbor’ award is a monthly award, and is a part of WSIU’s One Region, All Neighbors initiative.
It was inspired by Fred Rogers, known to most as Mr. Rogers. The campaign recognizes people who exemplify kindness, compassion and make a positive impact in their communities.
“I’m very honored. I never considered myself in the same company as people who have won that award. When I’m doing something for recreation, the kind of benefit is just mutual. While I’m getting an award for volunteer hours, I don’t want it to be lost that this is self-beneficial. I’m sure I’m helping the natural environment, but I’m also helping my own environment, so I’m both giving and taking at the same time. And it’s great that Green Earth is seeing benefit from my labors,” said Mayberry.
Mayberry became familiar with the different properties, six of which are in or near Carbondale, when he started hiking about seven years ago.
The infrastructure and the trail itself was in very poor condition.
The trail heads were ill-maintained, the trail guide boxes were leaky and empty.
Even if they did have guides, they were very likely to be soaked.
Gradually, they began to improve, after he joined the board.
The Chautauqua Bottoms trail system, located in the west side of Carbondale, underwent a dramatic change within the last year and a half.
With grant funds, they improved the trail. Most of it is now wheelchair-friendly and ADA adaptable.
Green Earth also updated the look of the trailheads. They the main parking lot to probably four times the original size.
When asked what makes a good neighbor and what it means to him, Mayberry said, “A good example is land conservation organization Green Earth. Their mission is to preserve natural areas in the community for the use of members. A lot of the properties that we know had been farmland that may have been areas that had dumping going on. We have gone in and cleaned up and tried to return them to their natural condition the best we can. We want native plants to be growing in their native soils. With about 220 acres amongst the six different preserves all together, it’s a lot to take care of.”
Kenneth also works with student volunteers. A large portion of Green Earth’s volunteer workforce is SIU students.
Currently, Mayberry has a team seven students. They are required to contribute 10 hours of volunteer work per semester to a nonprofit in the area of their choice as part of their English class requirement.
“Kenneth puts in hours at all of the Green Earth nature preserves throughout Carbondale neighborhoods. He is selfless and hardworking and always says ‘yes’ whether it’s supervising other volunteers, working at the fundraising plant sales, emptying trash barrels on GE property, pulling invasive plants, etc. He is knowledgeable and self-initiates many efforts in line with Green Earth goals,” said nominator Dorcy Prosser, also a board member of Green Earth. “Green Earth properties are open to the public and are supported through volunteer efforts and donations. It’s not part of Carbondale Park District but provides many 'park’ experiences not dependent on tax dollars. Kenneth is a huge reason it is possible to keep the preserves available to all. He makes this happen.”
