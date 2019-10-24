1 killed, 2 taken to hospital in rollover crash in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday morning, Oct. 24.
Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke pronounced a 30-year-old Marion, Ill. man dead at 12:10 a.m.
The man died after a rollover crash on Fowler School Road west of Outlaw Rd.
He was a backseat passenger in the vehicle.
Officials said the crash happened at 11:37 p.m.
The vehicle was heading east on the road when it left the road and rolled over.
Another passenger was taken to an out of state hospital.
The driver was taken to a nearby medical center.
The crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.
