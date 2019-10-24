Heartland schools participate in National School Bus Safety Week

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s national school bus safety week and schools in the Heartland are reminding kids, parents and drivers of the rules.
Bus driver Tia Moll for Perry County District No. 32 said bus drivers and faculty are taking time to remind kids the rules.
“It’s important because it shines a light on an area that sometimes isn’t discussed as often as it should be,” Moll said.
She said she always reminds her kids about bus safety.
“Our counselors in the primary and elementary schools have been working through counseling sessions with bus safety,” Moll said.
Moll has not had any major incidents on or off the bus.
“We always encourage that they stay away from the street and they all need to stay in same area when they are loading,” she said.
She said she has seen something unusual while picking up a student.
“I have had a child waiting at the bus stop that tumbled out a tree while I was pulling up,” Moll said.
Josh Crowell with Cape Girardeau public schools said this week, they are not only focusing on the kids but the drivers.
“Last year we had an incredible number of incidents that involved our buses. We had four of our buses that were hit,” Crowell said.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2018, 457 people were injured in 969 traffic crashes involving school buses.
Crowell said drivers need to just be aware of them.
“Also, for the safety of our drivers in the community to be aware to look out for the students and to be aware of the bus stops,” she said.
Moll said they are going to continue to hammer the rules even after this week.
"We want all the parents to make sure they discuss with their kids what is expected of them," she said.
Crowell reminded drivers that state law calls for drivers on both sides of the road to stop when a bus has its stop sign out.
