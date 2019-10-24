Heartland cattle farmers battle back against predatory vultures

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More cattle farmers in the Heartland are taking action against aggressive vultures they say are attacking and even killing their livestock.
Vultures are federally protected migratory birds. However, government agencies allow the birds to be shot with a depredation permit in some cases.
Charlie Besher said vultures are nesting on cell phone towers near his farm in Bollinger County.
“They’ve become worse in the past three years,” Besher said. “It’s not uncommon to see a group of 15 or 20 everyday when you’re feeding cattle.”
Back in August of 2018, Besher and his wife Donnia said they experienced their first vulture attack.
“Donnia has run a flock of about 15 black heads off a little calf and they’d already killed the calf and the birds were working on the mother cow,” Besher said. "So far “we’ve lost one mama cow and we’ve lost four calves. We’re losing those genetics too. You can’t put a dollar value on it. It’s not going to go away. What scares me is where are we going to be in five years.”
Laurel Barnhill with US Fish and Wildlife Services said vultures are a mainly scavengers but can be exhibit predatory behavior.
“Black vultures are known to take newborn livestock, whether be that calves or lambs and such," Barnhill said. “In some cases we are hearing reports that they’re becoming more aggressive over time.”
Barnhill added that the number of complaints and reported vulture conflicts the agency receives are on the rise.
US Fish and Wildlife recommend farmers take use non-lethal harassment first, and Barnhill said noise makers, lights and even drones can be useful.
Besher tried honking the horn of his truck and lighting off fireworks.
“Those methods last a couple of days, but the vultures become immune to it,” Besher said. “They realize there is no harm to it and they come back.”
So Besher took it a step further and applied for and got a $100 depredation permit, so he could shoot and also hang up dead vultures around his property.
“We’ve hung effigies in the fence. We’ve hung them in the trees. I’ve found that its the most effective means of getting rid of the vultures,” Besher said. "If we see one preying on our animals yeah we are going to take that animal and use it as an effigy. We just don’t drive out here in our field and see one flying around and kill it. That is not what we’re here to do.”
The first step to getting a vulture permit is to call your local USDA Wildlife Services office.
From there an Inspector will come out to your property to prove that vultures did attack livestock and to create a management plan.
