First Alert: Warmer temps take over

(KFVS) - Warmer temps take over this morning in the 40s and 50s.
Lisa Michaels says she would still recommend a jacket if you are heading outside.
A cold front will increase cloud cover in our northwestern counties in the morning as well as bring light rain showers.
Counties in western Kentucky and Tennessee, will have more sun before clouds increase by the evening.
Due to the vast difference in cloud cover across the Heartland, temperatures will vary by the afternoon.
Northern counties will be in the 50s while our southern counties will be in the 60s to possibly 70s.
Tonight looks dry, but we will be monitoring small chances of light rain on Friday.
Widespread rain looks to move in late Friday night through Saturday night.
Heavy rain accumulation form one to two inches average is possible during this time with isolated areas receiving more. This may lead to flooding in low-lying areas.
We will remain dry on Sunday but tracking very cold temps next week.
