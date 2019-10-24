Driver arrested after deputy nearly hit by oncoming vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man is in custody after deputies said he almost hit an official with a vehicle on Oct. 23.
Paul Wecker of Benton, Ky. has been charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to maintain required insurance, failure to register tranfer of motor vehicle, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault of a police officer, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky said Deputy Chris Greenfield was called to KY348 near the hospital for a traffic stop.
The stop was a result of a detective nearly being struck head on by an oncoming vehicle.
The investigation lead to the arrest of the driver.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.