Deputy jailer suspected of smuggling contraband into inmates, 4 others arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy jailer and four other people were taken into custody in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Deputies with the sheriff’s department said the arrests came after a joint investigation with the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Deputy Jailer Raheem O. Tenner, 23 of Paducah, Ky. is facing charges of official misconduct, trafficking in marijuana and promoting contraband.
Savannah Sutton, 19 of Paducah, was cited for complicity to promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sutton was cited and released.
Ricosha D. Young, 27 of Paducah, was charged with not having an operators license, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, trafficking controlled substances Xanax and Hydrocodone, trafficking marijuana less than eight ounces and promoting contraband.
Inmates Shawn Sutton, 44, and Epionn J. McCampbell, 21, were charged with promoting contraband.
Deputies said they were contacted by Jailer David Knight about a deputy jailer who had been smuggling contraband inside the jail to inmates. Knight asked the sheriff’s office to investigate.
Detectives and jail administrators investigated the claims about the deputy jailer as well as inmates suspected to be involved.
Officials said they found that Tenner had been smuggling tobacco, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones and other items into the jail for the past month.
Tenner was getting money from people outside the jail in return for smuggling in the contraband.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, detectives arrested Tenner. He was also fired from his position at the jail.
On that same day, detectives said they contacted two women they believed to be involved in the smuggling. Acting undercover, they arranged to have the women bring contraband and money to a parking lot near the jail.
Savannah Sutton arrived around 3:35 p.m. and brought four cans of smokeless tobacco and $60 that was intended for Tenner to smuggle to inmate Shawn Sutton.
She was also found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Young arrived in the same parking lot around 4:48 p.m. and was arrested when officials said she attempted to tamper with physical evidence.
Officials found a bag containing tobacco, marijuana, Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, Alprazolam and Lorazepam that she intended for Tenner to smuggle into the jail.
Deputies said while these arrests were made, jail administrators searched cells where they found contraband items.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials said more charges and arrests are likely.
