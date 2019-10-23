Cold front will slowly move south across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures overnight. Wind will relax as well after midnight. Mows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Thursday we will see a cold front move through the area. Ahead of this front we will see mostly sunny skies with clouds and isolated showers moving in behind the front. Tomorrow afternoon we will see a wide range in temperatures from the lower 70s in our southeastern counties to the lower 50s in our north western counties.
