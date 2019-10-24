City of Wickliffe awarded fund for critical road repairs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet joined local and county officials at Hickman City Hall, on Oct 24, 2019.
They announced $68,900 in discretionary funds for street resurfacing along sections of East Wellington Street, West Wellington Street, and East Magnolia Street.
Resurfacing will repair surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.
The investment is part of Gov. Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity in communities across the Commonwealth.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on maintaining important infrastructure at both the state and local level to support job creation and retention, as well as enhancing safety,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This discretionary award builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local government agencies to identify projects that will have a significant impact on our infrastructure and in our communities.”
In the application for discretionary funding, Hickman Mayor David Carlton noted that the streets in need of repairs are widely used.
“I wish to thank Gov. Bevin for making discretionary road funds available to the cities and towns of Kentucky,” said Mayor Carlton. “Much-needed work can now be done to improve and repair our streets that would not have been possible otherwise. We will now be able to improve some of our most-traveled residential streets to the benefit of our residents and visitors.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary funding consideration are evaluated by the KYTC district engineering staff to assess the condition of roads and streets to determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volume.
“This award will help provide safer streets for the citizens of Hickman,” said Sen. Stan Humphries. “Nothing is more essential than maintaining safe roadways.”
The street repairs should improve safety for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic going to and from the courthouse, as well as several churches.
“I appreciate the Governor providing additional funding to improve the roads in this community,” said Rep. Steven Rudy. “Without a doubt, this is exactly why the legislature appropriates these discretionary funds to the Governor and I am extremely pleased to see that they are prioritizing road improvement projects and investing the money where it can do the most good.”
The city of Hickman is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.
