4 arrested in connection to shots fired in Massac Co.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people were taken into custody after shots were fired during a disturbance.
Dalton Bryant, 19, of Metropolis, was charged with robbery, reckless discharge of a firearm, obstructing, mob action and no FOID card.
Barbara Stubblefield, 39, of Metropolis, was charged with mob action and no FOID card.
Eric Kimmins, 44, of Metropolis, was charged with mob action, no FOID card and aggravated assault.
Justin Watts, 20, of Metropolis, was charged with mob action.
On Oct. 22, deputies were called to the area of U.S. Highway 45 North and Liberty Ridge Road for a disturbance involving a gun being fired.
When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found several people in the area and one was holding a shotgun. Other people fled the area on foot.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told that one person on scene had been robbed, causing the disturbance. Deputies were also told that shots had been fired by someone who ran from the scene.
Deputies searched the area and found a gun that appeared to have been recently fired.
They searched the area with Metropolis police K-9 Jacobo and found three people that deputies believed had ran from the scene at a nearby home.
Deputies recovered two guns, a bat and ammunition believed to have been involved in the incident.
Four people were arrested.
According to the sheriff’s office, a report is being reviewed by the Massac County State’s Attorney for additional charges.
The Massac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Metropolis Police Department and the Illinois State Police.
