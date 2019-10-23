12-year-old biker hit by vehicle in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Martin Police Department responded to a juvenile being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
According to police, at 5:21 p.m. officers arrived at the intersection of Summer Street and University Street when they discovered a Jeep that had been traveling north on Summer Street and a 12-year-old on a bike who was traveling west on the south side of University Street.
The two collided and the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the jeep was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
