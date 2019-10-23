Shawnee National Forest begins prescribed fire season

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest is starting its prescribed fire burn season.
The forest is planning on a prescribed fire for up to 10 to 15,000 acres. It will start in October 2019 through September 2020.
By bringing the fire back to the forest, the Shawnee National Forest hopes to:
- Encourage growth of a diverse array of native plant life
- Ensure oaks remain the keystone species in our forests. Oaks provide food for more than 100 different animals and is a key habitat for many more. Without fire, shade-tolerant tree species will eventually replace oaks
- Perpetuate prairie and savanna remnants found within the forest. These remnant plant communities provide habitat for several early-successional song bird species, such as prairie warblers and red-headed woodpeckers. Maintaining open woodland conditions with fire, supports and increases biological diversity
- Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest. This will reduce the intensity of future wildfires
A prescribed fire is a planned fire that is overseen by professionals. They are performed under specific weather conditions and are designed to mimic fire that historically occurred in the forest.
