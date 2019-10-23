Salukis win exhibition match against Minnesota State 56-41 to net Mullins his first win as coach

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Salukis took on the Missensota State Mavericks in an exhibition match as the first game of the 2019-2020 college basketball season.
Tonight’s game marked Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins’ first.
Saluki Forward Marcus Domask and Guard Eric McGill each had 17 points in the matchup.
McGill went 7 for 8 from the line.
Domask whent 7 for 11 from the field.
Mavericks Cameron Kirksey led Minnesota State with 11 points.
The Salukis defeated the Mavericks 56-41.
