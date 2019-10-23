Reitz awards Gilbault Catholic High School for athletic achievements

STEELVILLE, Il. (KFVS) - Illinois State Rep. Nathan Reitz presented highway signs to the Gibault Catholic High School baseball and boys’ soccer teams.
The signs were to recognize their athletic achievements in the previous seasons.
Reitz stated:
“Sports can play a huge roll in these students’ life and development, team sports build the values of hard work and cooperation, and help kids grow into better adults. I’m proud that we have such successful young athletes in Southern Illinois who have a bright future ahead of them. These signs are in recognition of their accomplishments, and of that future.”
