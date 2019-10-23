New K-9 donated to Perry County Sheriff’s Office

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - There is a new member of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.
K-9 Rex is officially part of the sheriff’s office force.
According to Sheriff Steve Bareis, Rex specializes in tracking and catching criminals, but his training continues.
Sheriff Bareis, who is Rex’s handler, said the new K-9 will be finishing out his narcotic and article detection training.
Rex is a Sable German Shepherd imported from Europe.
He is described as “80 pounds of crime fighting muscle.”
Rex was donated to the sheriff’s office from Top Dog Kennels in Indiana.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.