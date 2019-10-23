Murray State students build GPS trackers for box turtles

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) -In Dr. Andrea Darracq’s wildlife techniques course, students are combining technical skills with field experience throught a new box turtle tracking project.
Through the University’s Bring Learning to Life Grant, students soldered together open-sources GPS tracking Devices. They then located box turtles on Murray State University’s off-campus property.
Darracq’s students tracked the box turtles using the GPS tracking devices and a transmitter.
Students were able to record the turtles movements every hour.
“This is a student-centered project where I have groups of students in the classroom constructing GPS tracking devices and independently going in the field to locate the turtles,” Darracq, assistant professor of wildlife biology, said. “Our students are gaining great experience from manually triangulating each turtle’s location and comparing it to the more precise readings their GPS units are reporting.”
Darracq chose box turtles for the class, because they are safe. They require no stressful chemical or physical restraint to mark and are easy to track.
The project’s overall goal is to demonstrate the value of GPS technology. They compared GPS tracking to traditional telemetry. Also the project provided students with hands-on experience in marking and tracking turtles.
“This is a low-cost and safe way for these students to gather GPS data,” Darracq said. “I’m proud of the work this class has carried out and I’m excited to see the results from this project.”
If she continues to receive funding, Darracq aims to continue this project with future classes.
All capturing and marking of turtles was done with approval from Murray State’s Institute on Animal Care and Use Committee and a state educational wildlife collection permit.
Murray State’s Bring Learning to Life initiative improves experiential learning outcomes through the implementation of learning experiences in which students apply principles learned in the classroom in a real-world setting.
