Mo., Tenn. senators want most federal agencies moved out of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Marsh Blackburn have proposed an Act on Capitol Hill to move most federal agencies out of Washington, D.C. and into economically distressed regions across the country.
The proposal introduced on Wednesday, Oct. 23 is called the Helping Infrastructure Restore the Economy (HIRE) Act.
Both Sen. Hawley and Sen. Blackburn claim moving some agencies would create thousands of jobs for local communities and save taxpayers billions of dollars.
“Every year Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars fund federal agencies that are mainly located in the D.C. bubble," said Sen. Hawley. "That’s a big part of the problem with Washington: they’re too removed from the rest of America. The HIRE Act will move policymakers directly into the communities they serve, creating thousands of jobs for local communities and saving taxpayers billions of dollars along the way.”
Taxpayer dollars would reportedly be saved in lease costs, salaries and employee retention.
According to a report, the relocation of two USDA sub offices to the Kansas City, Mo. area will save $300 million over 15 years.
The USDA also reported their relocation of offices will add to the quality of life for its employees with shorter commutes, affordable housing, lower cost of living and job networking for relocating family members.
The following is an outline of the HIRE Act:
- Moves 90 percent of the positions in 10 executive departments from D.C. to economically distressed regions in the following states:
- Requires the federal government to move most non-department agencies to economically distressed regions that have a geographic nexus to the agency.
- Boosts the economy in distressed areas by moving jobs and infrastructure projects to those areas.
- Save taxpayers money in the long term by reducing costs.
