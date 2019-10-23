Millersville Rural Fire Protection District says they need a new station

MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Many small communities depend on rural fire protection districts, and one local department hopes the community will support them back.
Fire Chief Ray Warner said they need voters to pass a $900,000 bond issue on November 5. If passed, they said this will pay for the new building.
Warner said their current building was built in 1977. It costs too much to repair.
The chief said the new station wouldn’t just benefit his department.
“What it would help out in the community would be the fact it will be a building that’s a cold compliant building that’s supposed to withstand earthquakes and tornados and those kinds of things so that if its needed for the community to use and for a shelter it will be available for that," Warner said.
He also said the new building will allow firefighters to stay at the station and respond to calls faster.
A meeting will be open to the public for questions on Wednesday night, Oct. 23 at the Millersville’s fire station at 7 p.m. A second meeting will also be held on October 29 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.
