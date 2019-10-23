Man wanted in Franklin Co., Ill. assaulted officer, considered armed and dangerous

By Jasmine Adams | October 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 12:37 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County officials with the Emergency Management Agency are searching for a wanted man.

Anthony Lee Melvin, 43 is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials described him as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

Anthony Melvin (pictured) is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Franklin County Emergency Management Agency)
Melvin was last seen near Murray Street in Sesser wearing a black tank top and brown pants.

Officials said he assaulted a police officer and fled the scene.

If you see Melvin you are asked not to approach him. Call 911 or contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 438-4841 with any information.

