Man wanted in Franklin Co., Ill. assaulted officer, considered armed and dangerous

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County officials with the Emergency Management Agency are searching for a wanted man.
Anthony Lee Melvin, 43 is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials described him as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds.
Melvin was last seen near Murray Street in Sesser wearing a black tank top and brown pants.
Officials said he assaulted a police officer and fled the scene.
If you see Melvin you are asked not to approach him. Call 911 or contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 438-4841 with any information.
