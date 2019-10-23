Man found with multiple stab wounds after altercation in Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Marshall County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 8:38 p.m.
They said it happened on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at a resort in the Aurora community.
When they got there, deputies said they found a man who was conscious with multiple stab wounds.
Deputies spoke with the other person involved in the altercation as well.
Emergency service crews responded and took the injured man to a hospital for treatment.
Officials said there is no public threat to the community.
They are not releasing further information at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.