Heartland doctor to receive Physician of Excellence Award

“I have had many opportunities to hear from the public when out at restaurants or other locations of how he has helped them or their families, and it impressed upon me that caring for others is the highest calling one can achieve. He has always managed to find time to lend a listening ear or provide assistance through visits at the nursing homes, the office, and even houses of the patients. His sympathy, coupled with his strong work ethic, have deeply influenced me and my brother for our careers.”

Elizabeth