Live fire training event at John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - If you see fire on Friday, Oct. 25 on the John A. Logan College, it may just be part of a training event.
College officials said the Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association (SIPBA) will have a live fire training event from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Mees Prairie will be burned, as long as weather allows, with the help of SIPBA members and members of SIU’s Fire Dawgs.
There will also be presentations and discussions about tactics and planning for prescribed burns.
The site will burn for less than 20 minutes.
For more information contact: Jesse Riechman 618-967-4213, jesseriechman@gmail.com, Michael Baltz 618-521-6338, mebaltz@gmail.com or visit http://www.sipba.org.
