Legally blind Southeast student asks city of Cape Girardeau to improve sidewalks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student who is legally blind is asking for safer sidewalks in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Kayla Patek is visually impaired and told the Cape Girardeau City Council about a sidewalk that could be dangerous to people with disabilities.
Patek had previously voiced her concern about some of the dangers a disabled person has traversing the university.
On portions of Main Street, it takes two steps instead of one to get from the street to the sidewalk. Patek said even with her cataract glasses on, she said she didn’t realize there was an extra step.
Patek is encouraging city leaders to add contrast stipping or truncated domes by the drop-offs.
“Well it’s definitely a good alert system and it’s a safety thing too," said Patek. "Without those being there right now like how are you suppose to know there is an extra step? It won’t just benefit me anybody with a disability. It will benefit the whole community of Cape.”
Patek said she plans on continuing to be the voice of people with disabilities.
She said her next plan is to meet with the leader of Southeast Missouri State University and ask them about adding more lights in certain sports around campus.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.