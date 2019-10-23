Don’t fall for new Walmart secret shopper scam

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A scam in Carlisle County, Kentucky attempts to make people believe they are part of a secret shopper program.
Officials with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department said on Oct. 22 they got a letter from a concerned citizen.
The letter claims to be from Walmart as part of a secret shopper program.
Officials said the letter is sent by Priority Mail and comes with a Cashier’s Check.
They said the Walmart Corporation will not send you a check to use as a secret shopper.
The scam is designed money from your bank account.
Officials said if anyone contacts you and asks you to buy gift cards, game cards, store cards, etc. and send them photos or the numbers from the cards are not legitimate.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.