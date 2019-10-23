Juvenile arrested, suspects wanted after reports of stolen vehicles, high speed chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Reports of stolen vehicles and a high speed chase were made on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Around 12:30 a.m.Marshall Count Kentucky deputies were called to Moors Road in Gilbertsville.
This was after a stolen vehicle was found. Deputies said reports of people stealing from parked cars while armed with a handgun were also made.
An officer with Benton Police was called to respond with the sheriff’s office.
That officer found the suspect vehicles leaving the are and tried to stop them along with a deputy.
The suspect vehicles accelerated to a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.
Officials said the pursuit traveled through several counties.
Both vehicles were found by neighboring officials one one juvenile was arrested.
The investigation revealed that two vehicles were stolen along with several firearms from parked and unoccupied vehicles.
One or more suspects may be in the area after evading law enforcement.
Anyone who has information about this case or information that might lead to identifying the other suspects involved is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff Office at 270-527-3112 or Dispatch at 270-527-1333
