Illinois Gov. Office releases five-year forecast without fair tax amendment

“Without structural changes like the Fair Tax, Illinois will continue to struggle to make ends meet, pay our bills on time and deliver vital services, like public education and public safety,” said Pritzker. “While years of mismanagement has created these issues, we have a strong path forward and solution with the Fair Tax, which will ask the wealthiest 3 percent to pay more while 97 percent of Illinoisans will pay the same or less. Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of the General Assembly, we’ve already made fiscal progress, and I’m committed not only to stabilizing our budget but also making sure that Illinois grows and creates an economy that works for everyone.”