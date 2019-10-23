Illinois Gov. Office releases five-year forecast without fair tax amendment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office has released a five-year forecast showing the financial challenges with a progressive income tax in the state.
A bipartisan budget of $40.1 billion for the 2020 fiscal year was the first balanced budget passed in several years. Gov. Pritzker believes this will be the first budget to actually fight the mounting debt crisis in the state and return to fiscal stability.
The budget also projected surplus has increased by $30 million since the budget was enacted.
However, the Governor’s Office is projecting sizable deficits in the General Funds budget of fiscal years 2021 through 2025. Pritzker’s office claims without changes to the current trajectory of the state’s finances, year-end accounts payable will continue to grow year by year.
“Without structural changes like the Fair Tax, Illinois will continue to struggle to make ends meet, pay our bills on time and deliver vital services, like public education and public safety,” said Pritzker. “While years of mismanagement has created these issues, we have a strong path forward and solution with the Fair Tax, which will ask the wealthiest 3 percent to pay more while 97 percent of Illinoisans will pay the same or less. Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of the General Assembly, we’ve already made fiscal progress, and I’m committed not only to stabilizing our budget but also making sure that Illinois grows and creates an economy that works for everyone.”
Pritzker’s office said there are few alternatives if the Fair Tax amendment is not enacted. Illinois would need to consider dramatic budget cuts up to 15 percent to many essential services like education funding and public safety, or the state of raise taxes on all households by 20 percent.
The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget is required to annually submit an Economic and Fiscal Policy Report to the General Assembly outlining the long-term economic and fiscal policy objectives of the state.
