Ill. chief justice speaks to students at Southeastern Illinois College

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier talked to students at Southeastern Illinois College on Tuesday afternoon, October 22.
Karmeier was invited to speak to SIC’s Student Government by Student Government co-sponsors Matt Lees and Kellye Whitler. Area high schools and students from Hardin County High School, Gallatin County High School, Pope County High School and Vienna High School were invited to attend the lecture.
He is from Washington County.
Karmeier gave the audience an overview of the federal and state judicial systems, and how cases come before the Illinois Supreme Court. He said of the many cases appealed to the state Supreme Court annually, the high court hears about 100 each year.
He also addressed the issue of legislative redistricting and gerrymandering.
Karmeier received a standing ovation from the audience, which also included SIC staff, along with Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Patrick Windhorst.
