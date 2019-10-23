Hardin County Opioid Response Program stepping up battle against opioids

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A communication campaign that is expected to increase awareness for those at risk for prescription opioid misuse and overdose will roll out on Monday, Nov. 4.
It is part of the Hardin County Opioid Response Program (HCORP): Be the One.
The campaign is for adults of all ages.
HCORP officials said they are hoping to increase knowledge about how opioid use happens and increase help-seeking behaviors and emotional well-being practices.
The messages in the campaign are specifically tailored for Hardin County.
The needs of the community have been surveyed through focus groups according to HCORP officials.
Five campaign messages will come out over the course of 11 months in the course of videos and printed materials.
People living in Hardin County can also find the campaign here.
