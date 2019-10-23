Grab the Jacket for a Cool Morning!

A cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Today will be mostly sunny but breezy with gusty southerly winds as high as 30mph by the afternoon. High temperatures today will range in the upper 60s to maybe low 70s.
We will be monitoring light rain that could move in as early as tomorrow morning to early afternoon on Thursday for our northwestern counties. Small rain chances will be with us through the weekend so have the umbrella handy!
-Lisa
