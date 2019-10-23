Fugitive from Mississippi captures in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive from Lee County, Mississippi was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they had been working with U.S. Marshals to locate Jaquarius Jones, 25, of Tupelo, Miss., who they believed to be in the area.
Jones was wanted out of Lee County, Miss on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals were able to track Jones down to a home on Norton Street in Paducah, Kentucky.
At around 6 p.m, deputies, detectives and deputy U.S. Marshals located Jones and arrest him without incident.
Jones was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with fugitive from justice and aggravated assault with a firearm.
