Friends of McCracken County Public Library host book sale

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Friends of McCracken County Public Library announce their fall/winter book sale.
The fall/winter book sale hours are Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday is “Bag Day,” and the remainder books are sold for $5 a grocery sack, which is provided by the Friends of the Library. The sale will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Gym, located at 211 South 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue.
The Friends of the McCracken County Library Board of Directors voted to move the semi-annual book sales to November and June to avoid extreme weather conditions.
The sale features more than 20,000 books and audiovisual materials at affordable prices. Hardback books, trade edition paperbacks, and DVDs and audio books sell for $1. Pocketbook paperbacks, some children’s books, and music CDs are only fifty cents each. Special interest and collector books and audiovisual items are offered at below market prices.
Proceeds from the book sale are donated to the library to support programming and collection development. The Friends donated $15,000 to the Library from the summer 2019 book sale.
Those who wish to donate to the book sales may drop their donations in the donation box outside the Library’s Kentucky Avenue parking lot entrance.
The church will also be selling homemade pastries and other concessions to support mission projects.
